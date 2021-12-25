Police seized more than a tonne of ketamine in a single operation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police seized more than a tonne of ketamine in a single operation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police seize record 1.2 tonnes of ketamine worth HK$840 million in biggest single bust, 4 arrested in raid on pier

  • Four suspects, aged 32 to 47, detained during operation at Sam Ka Tsuen Ferry Pier in Yau Tong on Thursday morning
  • Suspects were unloading bags of suspected ketamine from speedboat into two rental vans at the pier

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 8:29pm, 25 Dec, 2021

