Hong Kong police seize record 1.2 tonnes of ketamine worth HK$840 million in biggest single bust, 4 arrested in raid on pier
- Four suspects, aged 32 to 47, detained during operation at Sam Ka Tsuen Ferry Pier in Yau Tong on Thursday morning
- Suspects were unloading bags of suspected ketamine from speedboat into two rental vans at the pier
