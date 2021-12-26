Child abuse allegations at this Mong Kok facility have prompted an internal probe at the Social Welfare Department. Photo: Google
‘Angry and heartbroken’: Hong Kong welfare chief orders investigation, warns child care workers may be deregistered after abuse allegations
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says Social Welfare Department will look into whether staff is inadequately monitored
- All child care workers must be registered, Law notes, meaning they can also be permanently barred from such jobs
