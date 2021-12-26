Child abuse allegations at this Mong Kok facility have prompted an internal probe at the Social Welfare Department. Photo: Google
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Angry and heartbroken’: Hong Kong welfare chief orders investigation, warns child care workers may be deregistered after abuse allegations

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says Social Welfare Department will look into whether staff is inadequately monitored
  • All child care workers must be registered, Law notes, meaning they can also be permanently barred from such jobs

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Gary Cheung
Updated: 2:07pm, 26 Dec, 2021

