Shek O Road is popular with racing enthusiasts and notorious for its narrow and winding nature. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong motorcyclist dead after fiery Boxing Day collision on Shek O Road
- The 25-year-old, who was driving on a probationary licence, crossed into the opposite lane and slammed headlong into a car, police source says
- The collision left both vehicles in flames, though the driver of the car was uninjured; the scenic road has been notorious for accidents due to its narrow, winding nature
