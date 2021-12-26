Shek O Road is popular with racing enthusiasts and notorious for its narrow and winding nature. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong motorcyclist dead after fiery Boxing Day collision on Shek O Road

  • The 25-year-old, who was driving on a probationary licence, crossed into the opposite lane and slammed headlong into a car, police source says
  • The collision left both vehicles in flames, though the driver of the car was uninjured; the scenic road has been notorious for accidents due to its narrow, winding nature

Denise Tsang
Updated: 3:58pm, 26 Dec, 2021

