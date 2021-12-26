Nearly 368 tonnes of timber worth HK$39.7 million were seized from January to November, according to data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Photo: Handout
Nearly 368 tonnes of timber worth HK$39.7 million were seized from January to November, according to data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong cracks down on smugglers of rare wood, seizing HK$39.7 million worth of shipments hidden in air cargo

  • Changing tactics during the pandemic, international smugglers have started transporting protected wood by air
  • Illegal air shipments of red sandalwood, known as ‘red gold’, are believed to have been headed for mainland China

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:54pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly 368 tonnes of timber worth HK$39.7 million were seized from January to November, according to data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Photo: Handout
Nearly 368 tonnes of timber worth HK$39.7 million were seized from January to November, according to data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE