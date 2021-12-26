Hong Kong police revealed details of the case on Sunday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man, 2 others arrested over fake kidnapping plot to scam HK$300,000 ransom out of mother to pay debts
- Woman reports to police that kidnappers had sent her video clips of her son being assaulted and demanded ransom
- Son is rescued in Kowloon City later on Friday and found with minor injuries; two men arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment
Topic | Crime
