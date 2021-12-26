Authorities attempt to extinguish a blaze aboard a Hong Kong fishing vessel that ultimately sank off Sai Kung. Photo: Government Flying Service
1 sailor dead, 2 missing after Hong Kong fishing vessel catches fire, sinks

  • Ten crew members abandoned the sinking vessel after the fire broke out, with seven rescued by mainland Chinese authorities
  • One sailor was spotted by a Hong Kong government helicopter, but was later confirmed dead, while the search for the two others is ongoing

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:44pm, 26 Dec, 2021

