Authorities attempt to extinguish a blaze aboard a Hong Kong fishing vessel that ultimately sank off Sai Kung. Photo: Government Flying Service
1 sailor dead, 2 missing after Hong Kong fishing vessel catches fire, sinks
- Ten crew members abandoned the sinking vessel after the fire broke out, with seven rescued by mainland Chinese authorities
- One sailor was spotted by a Hong Kong government helicopter, but was later confirmed dead, while the search for the two others is ongoing
Topic | Hong Kong fires and safety
Authorities attempt to extinguish a blaze aboard a Hong Kong fishing vessel that ultimately sank off Sai Kung. Photo: Government Flying Service