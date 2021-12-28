The amount lost in phone scams this year has shot up, with mainland Chinese fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to swindle victims. Photo: Shutterstock
The amount lost in phone scams this year has shot up, with mainland Chinese fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to swindle victims. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong residents lose HK$726 million in 2021 to phone scammers pretending to be mainland Chinese officials

  • Newly arrived mainland Chinese students tricked by scammers accusing them of breaking the law across the border
  • Locals targeted by tricksters claiming ‘discrepancies’ in personal information for Covid-19 vaccine

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:20am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The amount lost in phone scams this year has shot up, with mainland Chinese fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to swindle victims. Photo: Shutterstock
The amount lost in phone scams this year has shot up, with mainland Chinese fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to swindle victims. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE