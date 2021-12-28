Hong Kong customs has alerted Interpol after overseas websites touted phoney auctions of seized luxury goods using actual photos from department press conferences. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs has alerted Interpol after overseas websites touted phoney auctions of seized luxury goods using actual photos from department press conferences. Photo: Handout
A Fendi handbag for HK$499? Interpol alerted after websites tout phoney auctions for luxury goods seized by Hong Kong customs

  • One US-based site claiming to sell Fendi handbags worth HK$26,800 for just HK$499 included a picture from a press conference that followed a massive June smuggling bust
  • Another site registered in Canada claimed proceeds from the ‘auction’ would be given to charity

Christy Leung
Updated: 5:39pm, 28 Dec, 2021

