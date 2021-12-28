Riot police arrest anti-government protesters at Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Riot police arrest anti-government protesters at Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 3 arsonists jailed for up to 4½ years after fire at MTR station during 2019 social unrest

  • Arsonist trio involved in Kowloon Tong MTR station blaze sentenced to jail and ordered to pay damages to transport operator
  • District judge says tough sentences required to protect lives, prevent future attacks

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:26pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police arrest anti-government protesters at Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Riot police arrest anti-government protesters at Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui on November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE