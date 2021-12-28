Media mogul Jimmy Lai is escorted to a prison van en route to a court appearance last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong prosecutors hit tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 former Apple Daily employees with fresh sedition charge
- The new charge alleges that the defendants conspired to print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute, display or reproduce seditious publications
- All seven defendants were already behind bars awaiting trial under the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Media mogul Jimmy Lai is escorted to a prison van en route to a court appearance last year. Photo: Winson Wong