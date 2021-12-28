Media mogul Jimmy Lai is escorted to a prison van en route to a court appearance last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong prosecutors hit tycoon Jimmy Lai, 6 former Apple Daily employees with fresh sedition charge

  • The new charge alleges that the defendants conspired to print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute, display or reproduce seditious publications
  • All seven defendants were already behind bars awaiting trial under the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:25pm, 28 Dec, 2021

