Yu Yiu-wing (left) and Daniel Mok of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau at the press conference on the money laundering case involving HK$384 million. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong siblings arrested on suspicion of laundering HK$384 million through various channels, including cryptocurrency platform

  • Brother and sister found to have received more than HK$100 million from 380 different personal bank accounts of other people in nearly 2,500 transactions
  • Cash was also deposited in 617 attempts through ATMs on late nights, with each transaction reaching HK$100,000

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:18pm, 28 Dec, 2021

