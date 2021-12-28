Yu Yiu-wing (left) and Daniel Mok of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau at the press conference on the money laundering case involving HK$384 million. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong siblings arrested on suspicion of laundering HK$384 million through various channels, including cryptocurrency platform
- Brother and sister found to have received more than HK$100 million from 380 different personal bank accounts of other people in nearly 2,500 transactions
- Cash was also deposited in 617 attempts through ATMs on late nights, with each transaction reaching HK$100,000
