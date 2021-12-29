Police raid the office of Stand News in Kwun Tong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

developing | Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 with ties to Stand News in morning raid over conspiracy to publish seditious materials

  • Current and former chief editors arrested on Wednesday as more than 200 police raid online outlet’s office, homes of those detained
  • Singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng, former board members, among those arrested, while online outlet’s deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan taken for questioning

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Emily Tsang and Christy Leung
Emily Tsang and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:49am, 29 Dec, 2021

