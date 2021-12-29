Police raid the office of Stand News in Kwun Tong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 with ties to Stand News in morning raid over conspiracy to publish seditious materials
- Current and former chief editors arrested on Wednesday as more than 200 police raid online outlet’s office, homes of those detained
- Singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng, former board members, among those arrested, while online outlet’s deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan taken for questioning
