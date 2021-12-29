Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor sues police chief for HK$6.7 million over allegation tear gas canisters caused fire at home and medical practice
- Medical specialist alleges ‘misfiring of two tear gas submunitions’ caused blaze at two units in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019
- Police fired 3,293 tear gas rounds during the day as part of operations against protesters at Polytechnic University, surrounding area
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei on November 18, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong