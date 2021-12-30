Hong Kong police and customs officers have seized HK$17 million worth of contraband sea cucumber in an operation on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$17 million worth of contraband sea cucumber, arrest 7
- The haul was seized off Cheung Chau aboard a small vessel believed to be smuggling it out of the city
- Rather than using high-powered speedboats like many local smugglers, the suspects were travelling slowly along the coastline in an apparent effort to avoid radar detection
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
