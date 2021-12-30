Protesters set up defences around Central and Sheung Wan as riot police fire tear gas on July 28, 2019. Photo: James Wendlinger
14 protesters found guilty of rioting near Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong 2 years ago
- Defendants were convicted based on their black clothing and protest equipment at time of arrest
- Prosecutors have charged 44 people with rioting in three separate cases over the chaos that erupted in Sheung Wan on July 28, 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
