A police officer has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for using stolen credit cards to buy smartphones and fast food. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police sergeant jailed for nearly 2 years after using stolen credit cards to buy smartphones, fast food
- Suspended officer Johnny Lau admitted stealing two credit cards from a colleague, saying he did so to ‘relieve stress’ after a promotion
- Lau was found to have used the credit cards to pay at three different McDonald’s branches, and to buy three iPhones worth HK$9,899 each
Topic | Hong Kong courts
