A theatre actor and four students have been convicted at the District Court of rioting and resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019. Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: 5 convicted of rioting, resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019
- Judge Ernest Lin rules theatre actor, four students must have taken part in demonstrations given their black outfits and protest equipment in their possession
- Verdict in line with legal principles confirming prosecutors’ wide power to indict riot and unlawful assembly suspects who took part by ‘abetting’ others to commit the crime with their attire and presence at the scene
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A theatre actor and four students have been convicted at the District Court of rioting and resisting police during clashes on National Day in 2019. Warton Li