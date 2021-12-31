The assaults allegedly took place at the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s premises in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
4 more workers at Hong Kong child protection group appear in court over assault cases at home

  • Four women, aged 23 to 28, have each been charged with a count of assault by those in charge of a child
  • Defendants all employees at long-established Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:29pm, 31 Dec, 2021

