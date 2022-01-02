Surveillance footage shows a man snatching a knife from a meat shop in Kowloon City on Sunday and attacking three people. Photo: Dickson Lee
3 injured after man grabs knife from butcher and attacks people in busy Hong Kong district

  • Suspect snatched the 30cm-long knife from a meat shop in Kowloon City at about 1pm on Sunday and attacked a woman who was shopping for food
  • He also smashed windscreen of a passing car and beat its driver with his bare fists; he then headed to a guest house nearby and hit an employee on the head

Danny Mok and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:54pm, 2 Jan, 2022

