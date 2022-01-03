An 18-year-old teen was arrested at his home in Sham Shui Po for alleged drug trafficking. Photo: Warton Li
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest teenager, seize HK$1.1 million worth of meth in late-night Sham Shui Po raid

  • Officers from Kwun Tong special duty squad arrest 18-year-old for alleged drug trafficking at Pak Tin Estate on 11pm Sunday
  • Methamphetamines seized by police said to be ‘for entertainment venues in the Kowloon East region’

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:10pm, 3 Jan, 2022

