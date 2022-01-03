Two pedestrians were killed and four were injured after a BMW car crashed into an industrial unit at San Po Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong driver denied bail after lethal BMW crash on New Year’s Eve kills 2, bus driver in separate accident ordered to report to police
- First court hearing goes ahead as suspect remains in hospital custodial ward for treatment
- Seventy-year-old bus driver involved in separate incident on New Year’s Eve granted bail and told to report to police station
