A police officer drew his firearm in an unsuccessful attempt to stop a Toyota driver from fleeing the scene. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong policeman draws gun after near-miss by charging vehicle, with hunt under way for driver and three passengers, including 2 children

  • No shots fired during incident on Monday but police on lookout for black Toyota with 4 occupants, including 2 children
  • Dramatic getaway by suspects after officers called to sixth-floor car park at Peninsula Plaza, Hung Hom

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:11pm, 3 Jan, 2022

