Chow Hang-tung, former vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tiananmen vigil: Hong Kong activist jailed for 10 extra months following second incitement conviction over banned June 4 gatherings
- Chow Hang-tung, former vice-chairwoman of the group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil, is ordered to serve the extra jail term on top of her existing one-year stretch
- She has been convicted on separate occasions for inciting others to join the banned June 4 events in Victoria Park of both 2020 and last year
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
