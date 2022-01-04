Police were still searching for the fugitive motorist from Monday’s incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong motorist in police manhunt identified as bail jumper, citywide search ongoing for suspect, girlfriend and two children
- Officers use Toyota rental records to unmask fugitive motorist who fled from police with his family on Monday
- Car found abandoned about 1.3km away from scene of original incident, police discover several of occupants’ abandoned personal items
