The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children has set up an independent task force to review its operations following allegations of abuse at one of its centres. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong child protection group at centre of abuse scandal sets up independent review committee to look into shortcomings
- Task force will submit one report on home where alleged abuse took place, and another on Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children as a whole
- Members of the task force include a former Law Society president, current and former charity administrators, a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a paediatrician
Topic | Crime
