Police used pepper spray against eight suspects in a waiting area inside Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
8 men pepper-sprayed by Hong Kong police after alleged disorderly behaviour inside public hospital waiting area
- Officers were called to confront eight men smelling of alcohol at a waiting area in Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai on Wednesday morning
- One suspect also arrested on suspicion of assaulting officer, resisting arrest
Topic | Crime
