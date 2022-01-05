Police used pepper spray against eight suspects in a waiting area inside Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
Police used pepper spray against eight suspects in a waiting area inside Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

8 men pepper-sprayed by Hong Kong police after alleged disorderly behaviour inside public hospital waiting area

  • Officers were called to confront eight men smelling of alcohol at a waiting area in Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai on Wednesday morning
  • One suspect also arrested on suspicion of assaulting officer, resisting arrest

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:35pm, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police used pepper spray against eight suspects in a waiting area inside Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
Police used pepper spray against eight suspects in a waiting area inside Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE