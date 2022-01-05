Superintendent Harbour Chan has been charged with mortgage fraud along with former chief inspector Wong Ho-ngai. Photo: Weibo
Senior Hong Kong police officer and former chief inspector charged with HK$26 million mortgage fraud
- The alleged fraud relates to two mortgage applications made in 2019 involving luxury house at Seaview Villas in Tai Po
- Superintendent Harbour Chan and former chief inspector Wong Ho-ngai accused of failing to disclose former was member of police
Topic | Hong Kong courts
