Superintendent Harbour Chan has been charged with mortgage fraud along with former chief inspector Wong Ho-ngai. Photo: Weibo
Senior Hong Kong police officer and former chief inspector charged with HK$26 million mortgage fraud

  • The alleged fraud relates to two mortgage applications made in 2019 involving luxury house at Seaview Villas in Tai Po
  • Superintendent Harbour Chan and former chief inspector Wong Ho-ngai accused of failing to disclose former was member of police

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:02pm, 5 Jan, 2022

