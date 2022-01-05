Merchant Jefferson Wong (centre) leaves Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Conditional discharge for Hong Kong merchant who assaulted ex-Birmingham City owner Carson Yeung in hotel lobby lounge
- Jefferson Wong, 55, admits in court that he hit 61-year-old Yeung on the head with a glass cup in the Park Lane hotel
- The pair were having dinner with an unidentified man when a dispute between them arose over investment issues, court hears
Topic | Hong Kong courts
