Simon Peh, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, has been elected president of a global anti-graft organisation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Head of Hong Kong’s graft-buster elected to lead global anti-corruption body
- ICAC commissioner Simon Peh disclosed early last month that he would run for the body’s top post with the endorsement of the central and Hong Kong governments
- The independent, non-partisan organisation – the first of its kind – counts more than 140 countries, regions and jurisdictions as members
Topic | ICAC
