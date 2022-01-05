Simon Peh, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, has been elected president of a global anti-graft organisation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Simon Peh, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, has been elected president of a global anti-graft organisation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
ICAC
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Head of Hong Kong’s graft-buster elected to lead global anti-corruption body

  • ICAC commissioner Simon Peh disclosed early last month that he would run for the body’s top post with the endorsement of the central and Hong Kong governments
  • The independent, non-partisan organisation – the first of its kind – counts more than 140 countries, regions and jurisdictions as members

Topic |   ICAC
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Simon Peh, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, has been elected president of a global anti-graft organisation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Simon Peh, head of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, has been elected president of a global anti-graft organisation. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE