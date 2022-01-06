Defendant Leung Ching-yin leaves the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong salesman goes on trial for manslaughter after allegedly pushing older man who banged head on ground and died
- Leung Ching-yin, 28, has denied unlawful killing of Chow Chun-wo, 63, who died from brain injuries two days after their dispute
- The two men got into an altercation when Chow jumped line at Central ferry pier after march on June 16, 2019, court hears
Topic | Hong Kong courts
