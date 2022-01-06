A decoration worker pleaded guilty to three charges related to an unlawful demonstration in Yuen Long in 2019. SCMP: Warton Li
A decoration worker pleaded guilty to three charges related to an unlawful demonstration in Yuen Long in 2019. SCMP: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long demonstrator pleads guilty to attacking 2 passers-by, lawyer cites influence of mental illness

  • Decoration worker pleads guilty to three charges related to an unlawful assembly in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019
  • Lawyer says defendant was influenced by his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:35pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A decoration worker pleaded guilty to three charges related to an unlawful demonstration in Yuen Long in 2019. SCMP: Warton Li
A decoration worker pleaded guilty to three charges related to an unlawful demonstration in Yuen Long in 2019. SCMP: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE