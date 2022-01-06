A decoration worker pleaded guilty to three charges related to an unlawful demonstration in Yuen Long in 2019. SCMP: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long demonstrator pleads guilty to attacking 2 passers-by, lawyer cites influence of mental illness
- Decoration worker pleads guilty to three charges related to an unlawful assembly in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019
- Lawyer says defendant was influenced by his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Topic | Hong Kong courts
