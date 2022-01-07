Thirty-seven pedigree kittens and puppies were confiscated alongside loads of frozen bull and deer penises in a joint anti-smuggling operation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities seize dozens of pedigree pets, HK$4.1 million worth of frozen animal genitals in anti-smuggling operation
- The 30 cats and seven dogs are believed to have been smuggled into the city from Shekou by speedboat
- The frozen animal parts, meanwhile, were about to be loaded onto the boat to be sent back across the border
Topic | Crime
