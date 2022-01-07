Decoration worker Lego Chan was sentenced to nearly five years in prison at the District Court on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long demonstrator jailed for nearly 5 years over attacks on 2 passers-by
- Decoration worker Lego Chan sentenced a day after pleading guilty to three charges arising from the disturbance in Yuen Long that started on September 21, 2019
- Judge says 28-year-old defendant’s actions in the two attacks were ‘totally guided by a thug’s mentality’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Decoration worker Lego Chan was sentenced to nearly five years in prison at the District Court on Friday. Photo: Warton Li