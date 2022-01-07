Five more staff members of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children have been arrested over allegations of abuse at one of its facilities. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest another 5 employees of scandal-rocked child protection group over alleged abuse
- Police have also identified four more victims at a facility in Mong Kok run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children
- Force insider says more arrests could follow, as police are still reviewing surveillance footage from the children’s home
Topic | Crime
Five more staff members of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children have been arrested over allegations of abuse at one of its facilities. Photo: Edmond So