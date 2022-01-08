Traffickers of common date rape drugs will face stiffer penalties in Hong Kong under new sentencing guidelines issued by the Court of Appeal recently. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong judges recommend harsher sentencing guidelines for traffickers of date rape drug than for cannabis culprits

  • Stiffer sentences needed because of dangers posed by common date rape drug, Court of Appeal says
  • With large quantity of drug seized in recent years, law enforcers hope ruling will deter criminals

Christy Leung
Updated: 4:31pm, 8 Jan, 2022

