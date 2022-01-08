Police have arrested another eight employees of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children at its Mong Kok premises. Photo: Edmond So
Toddlers abused on 91 occasions, police say, as more employees of Hong Kong child protection group arrested
- Another eight women taken into custody on Friday, taking the total number of people arrested to 14
- Investigations reveal at least 15 boys and 11 girls have fallen victim to the abuse, with the youngest aged only 22 months and the oldest at three years and eight months old
