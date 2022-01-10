A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protestors of violating the national security law at the annual July 1 rally in 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: intellectually disabled man receives toughest sentence yet for illegal rally against national security law

  • Jacky Su, 25, was jailed for 13 months for taking part in an illegal assembly on July 1, 2020
  • The delivery worker’s sentence is the heaviest punishment imposed against rally participants so far

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 2:28pm, 10 Jan, 2022

