A police officer holds up a purple flag warning anti-government protestors of violating the national security law at the annual July 1 rally in 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: intellectually disabled man receives toughest sentence yet for illegal rally against national security law
- Jacky Su, 25, was jailed for 13 months for taking part in an illegal assembly on July 1, 2020
- The delivery worker’s sentence is the heaviest punishment imposed against rally participants so far
Topic | Hong Kong courts
