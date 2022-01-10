Police display evidence from a raid on a brothel providing underage girls in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong doctor, banker among suspects arrested after police raid brothel providing underage sex workers

  • Police raid on underage vice establishment in Tsim Sha Tsui leads to arrest of five alleged patrons, including doctor and banker, according to insider source
  • Two teenage sex workers found, two suspected brothel organisers detained by officers

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:04pm, 10 Jan, 2022

