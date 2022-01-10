(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP
(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil defendants sound justice warning after magistrate lines up government body to represent them in subversion trial

  • Accused ex-leaders of now-dissolved alliance behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil outraged over suggestion for official receiver to act on group’s behalf
  • Leadership trio and the alliance are accused of inciting others to subvert state power in violation of the national security law

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:04pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP
(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE