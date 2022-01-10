(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP
National security law: Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil defendants sound justice warning after magistrate lines up government body to represent them in subversion trial
- Accused ex-leaders of now-dissolved alliance behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil outraged over suggestion for official receiver to act on group’s behalf
- Leadership trio and the alliance are accused of inciting others to subvert state power in violation of the national security law
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
(Left to right) Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung were all senior figures in the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: AFP