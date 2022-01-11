A Hong Kong student has pleaded guilty at the High Court to wounding with intent over a 2019 incident in which he slashed a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: student urges others not to ‘let hate breed’ as he pleads guilty to slashing police officer in 2019
- Hui Tim-lik tells the High Court he ‘made a blunder out of immaturity, fear, hate, lunacy and inability to love myself’
- He is slated to be sentenced for one count of wounding with intent on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A Hong Kong student has pleaded guilty at the High Court to wounding with intent over a 2019 incident in which he slashed a police officer. Photo: Warton Li