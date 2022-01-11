Anti-government protesters during a rally in Wan Chai on October 5, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: 3 jailed for 2½ months each for breaking anti-mask law; 2 others get correctional training, community service

  • University students So Nga-yin and Henry Tse, and music teacher Chan Lok-sun, get prison terms as judge emphasises need for deterrent sentences
  • Two other defendants, Form Six pupil Lam Hin-shing and diploma student Angie Lee, sentenced to up to nine months of correctional training and 240 hours of community service, respectively

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:23pm, 11 Jan, 2022

