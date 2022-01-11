More arrests at the Mong Kok children’s home could follow as police continue to review over 46,000 hours of surveillance footage. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong child protection scandal grows as 2 more employees arrested, 3 more alleged victims uncovered
- Police arrest two more employees from children’s home run by Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, total suspects reaches 16
- Force insider says further arrests possible, officers only reviewed one-fifth of provided surveillance footage
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
