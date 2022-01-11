The late Henry Fok Ying-tung. Photo: Mark Ralston
Family of late tycoon Henry Fok back in court as battle begins over single company share worth billions
- Family reached deal to end all legal actions over billionaire’s estate in 2012, but revelation of lapsed option relating to Nansha project sparks new row
- At heart of latest dispute is single share of Panyu Development Company, which owns 51 per cent of firm carrying out development in Nansha
