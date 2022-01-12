A motorist is arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong motorist arrested for alleged drug trafficking after police intercept car, 14 detained in separate raid on narcotics den
- Hong Kong police arrested a 24-year-old driver on suspicion of drug trafficking after officers found 456 grams of cocaine in his car
- In a separate incident, officers arrested 10 men and four women in a drug den raid on Mong Kok, seize HK$50,000 worth of narcotics
