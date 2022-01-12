The supercars impounded by police after a crackdown on illegal racing earlier this week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 10, seize 9 luxury sports cars after video of alleged illegal racing emerges
- The nine men and one woman arrested include a doctor, several merchants and property agent; four Lamborghinis, a Ferrari and a Porsche among the cars seized
- Eight vehicles in the video seen racing at high speed along Fanling Highway at about 7.30am on January 2, as investigation shows alleged racing involved a total of 17 sports cars
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
