The supercars impounded by police after a crackdown on illegal racing earlier this week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 10, seize 9 luxury sports cars after video of alleged illegal racing emerges

  • The nine men and one woman arrested include a doctor, several merchants and property agent; four Lamborghinis, a Ferrari and a Porsche among the cars seized
  • Eight vehicles in the video seen racing at high speed along Fanling Highway at about 7.30am on January 2, as investigation shows alleged racing involved a total of 17 sports cars

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:21pm, 12 Jan, 2022

