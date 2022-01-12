Owen Chow was arrested when he reported back to North Point Police Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist arrested again for allegedly violating bail terms over acts, remarks that could endanger national security
- Owen Chow, on bail pending his subversion trial, was arrested when he reported back to North Point Police Station on Wednesday
- It is not immediately known what acts he had committed to endanger national security
Owen Chow was arrested when he reported back to North Point Police Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang