Owen Chow was arrested when he reported back to North Point Police Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist arrested again for allegedly violating bail terms over acts, remarks that could endanger national security

  • Owen Chow, on bail pending his subversion trial, was arrested when he reported back to North Point Police Station on Wednesday
  • It is not immediately known what acts he had committed to endanger national security

Ng Kang-chung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:39pm, 12 Jan, 2022

