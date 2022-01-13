District Court Judge Stanley Chan sentenced Yeung Ying-hei to 31 months in jail to deter copycat behaviour. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: copywriter jailed for 31 months, fined HK$1,000 after throwing stanchion at police from third floor of shopping centre
- Advertising copywriter Yeung Ying-hei was jailed for 31 months, fined HK$1,000 after hurling a 6.8kg stanchion at police from the third floor of the Times Square shopping centre
- A 26-year-old bank clerk was jailed for 3½ years in a separate incident for helping to vandalise stores in Hung Hom, including two eateries operated by Maxim’s Group
Topic | Hong Kong courts
