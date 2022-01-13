Seven people were injured in a crash involving an out-of-control Porsche in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong pedestrian’s brush with death after out-of-control Porsche crashes near busy market
- Driver, 55, loses control in Yuen Long and smashes into railing, injuring seven people and nearly wiping out passer-by
- She is arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving over the crash near the Tung Yick Market building
