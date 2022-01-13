Seven people were injured in a crash involving an out-of-control Porsche in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Seven people were injured in a crash involving an out-of-control Porsche in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong pedestrian’s brush with death after out-of-control Porsche crashes near busy market

  • Driver, 55, loses control in Yuen Long and smashes into railing, injuring seven people and nearly wiping out passer-by
  • She is arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving over the crash near the Tung Yick Market building

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford LoNg Kang-chung
Clifford Lo and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 3:59pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Seven people were injured in a crash involving an out-of-control Porsche in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
Seven people were injured in a crash involving an out-of-control Porsche in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE