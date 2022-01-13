Leon Tong Ying-kit has dropped an appeal against his conviction and nine-year jail sentence. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: first person jailed under legislation drops appeal against 9-year sentence

  • Former restaurant worker Leon Tong was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism during the annual July 1 protest in 2020
  • Barrister Clive Grossman SC says his client did not consult him about decision to abandon attempt to overturn outcome of security law trial

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:53pm, 13 Jan, 2022

