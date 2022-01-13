Hong Kong opposition activist Owen Chow. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Bail-breaching Hong Kong activist back in custody to await subversion trial for unofficial Legislative Council primary

  • Owen Chow found to have broken bail conditions as he awaits subversion trial for unofficial Legco primary in 2020 alongside 46 other activists and former politicians
  • Restrictions included travel ban, seven-hour curfew and daily check-in with police

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:32pm, 13 Jan, 2022

