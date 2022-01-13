Hong Kong opposition activist Owen Chow. Photo: Nora Tam
Bail-breaching Hong Kong activist back in custody to await subversion trial for unofficial Legislative Council primary
- Owen Chow found to have broken bail conditions as he awaits subversion trial for unofficial Legco primary in 2020 alongside 46 other activists and former politicians
- Restrictions included travel ban, seven-hour curfew and daily check-in with police
Topic | Hong Kong courts
